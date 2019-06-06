Rochester woman arrested after alleged hit and run with 12-year-old in car

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester woman is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk then hitting a car and leaving the scene, all with a 12-year-old in her car.

It happened on Wednesday a little after 5pm when a car driven by the victim was going westbound on 20th St.

That's when 28-year-old Jennifer Rose of Rochester ran a red light and hit the victim at the intersection of 20th St. and Broadway Ave.

Rose took off but was stopped when officers caught up with her.

Officers noticed she appeared under the influence and had a 12-year-old in the car. She did a field sobriety test and showed signs of intoxication. Rose was taken to the Adult Attention Center. Authorities obtained a search warrant to test her blood for alcohol, but Rose refused to let them draw her blood.

The victim of the hit and run complained of head and chest pain but did not go to the hospital at that time.

Rose is facing charges of criminal vehicular operation, 2nd degree DUI, hit and run with injury, refusal to submit to chemical testing and obstruction of the legal process.