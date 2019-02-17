Rochester woman acquitted on knife threats

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of threatening her brothers with a knife has been acquitted on all charges.

Chenda Prom, 35 of Rochester, was arrested in July 2018 and charged with 2nd degree assault, threats of violence, and domestic assault. One of Prom’s brothers told law enforcement she asked him “Do you want me to cut your throat?”

Court documents state Prom has now been found not guilty on all charges due to mental illness. Police said at the time of the incident, Prom had a problem with methamphetamine and was delusional and paranoid.