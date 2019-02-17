Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester woman acquitted on knife threats

Chenda Prom Chenda Prom

Police say she was delusional during the crime.

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Feb. 17, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of threatening her brothers with a knife has been acquitted on all charges.

Chenda Prom, 35 of Rochester, was arrested in July 2018 and charged with 2nd degree assault, threats of violence, and domestic assault. One of Prom’s brothers told law enforcement she asked him “Do you want me to cut your throat?”

Court documents state Prom has now been found not guilty on all charges due to mental illness. Police said at the time of the incident, Prom had a problem with methamphetamine and was delusional and paranoid.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 7°
Tracking below average air and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How to fight the flu with peak of season possibly coming soon

Image

Iowa and Minnesota seeing low flu activity

Image

11th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Poetry contest

Image

Testing water for Nitrates

Image

Wrestling state championship

Image

Highlights: Grizzlies host Pink in the Rink night

Image

Prep basketball highlights: Iowa girls regionals

Image

Amy Klobuchar stops in Mason City

Image

Tracking More Snow For Sunday

Image

Minnesota section wrestling finals

Community Events