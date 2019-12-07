Rochester woman accused of violating a restraining order

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman with a history of harassment was arrested Friday in Olmsted County.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Tee Time Road SE at 1:30 pm Thursday for a report that Jean Ann Marx, 70 of Rochester, had violated a harassment restraining order by contacting someone she was not supposed to. Officers picked up Marx on Friday.

Marx was previously convicted of violating a harassment restraining order in Olmsted County in 2012. She was sentenced to one year of probation to the court in that case.