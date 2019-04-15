Clear
Rochester woman accused of vacuum theft

Desirae Frank Desirae Frank

Store officials say she did it three times.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 10:38 AM
Updated: Apr. 15, 2019 10:44 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is in jail after police say she tried to steal over $1,000 in items from a Target store in Rochester.

Desirae Marie Frank, 23 of Rochester, is facing a charge of felony theft. Rochester police say there were called to the Target store on Marketplace Drive NW around 6:30 pm Sunday. Staff says Frank tried to wheel four vacuums worth about $1,100 out in a shopping cart.

Target officials say Frank did this twice before, stealing three vacuums worth $1,500 on April 5 and two vacuums worth $1,000 on April 7.

