Rochester woman accused of shoe robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is accused of robbing Kohls in Rochester.

Police were called to the store around 3:50 pm Tuesday. An employee says while talking to two women in the shoe area he noticed a pair of Nike shoes in one woman’s purse. The employee says he then found an empty shoe box and confronted the women at the front of the store.

That’s when Antonia Johnson, 25 of Rochester, reportedly pushed the employee, ran out of the store, and drove away. Police say the other woman said she had nothing to do with the theft and simply left.

Officers say they stopped Johnson’s car in the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue SE and found the stolen shoes inside. She is facing a charge of simple robbery.