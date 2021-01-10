Rochester woman accused of scissors stabbing to stand trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is scheduled over the stabbing of a man with a pair of scissors.

Anna Lee Katusky, 25 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree assault. Rochester police say she stabbed her significant other in the leg with a pair of scissors during an argument on August 24, 2019. Officers responding to the scene in the 2900 block of Northern Valley Drive NE says the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and did not want medical attention.

Katusky had been set to stand trial in March 2020 but that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her rescheduled trial is now set to start on March 22, 2021.