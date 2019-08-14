OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A woman driving a stolen car found herself in more trouble when she admitted she had methamphetamine in her bra during a traffic stop.
Misty Wenthold, 31, of Rochester, was stopped in the 3000 block of Silver Creek Rd. SE driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre.
The deputy ran the license plate and it was found to be stolen out of Winona County.
Wenthold is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation.
Related Content
- Rochester woman accused of possessing stolen vehicle, meth possession
- Elgin woman sentenced for Rochester meth possession
- Cresco woman sentenced for meth possession
- Britt woman pleads guilty to meth possession
- Kellogg woman pleads guilty to meth possession
- Probation for Rochester drug possession
- Britt man sentenced for meth possession
- Albert Lea man sentenced for meth possession
- Northwood man pleads guilty to meth possession
- Byron man gets probation for meth possession
Scroll for more content...