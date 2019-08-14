Rochester woman accused of possessing stolen vehicle, meth possession

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A woman driving a stolen car found herself in more trouble when she admitted she had methamphetamine in her bra during a traffic stop.

Misty Wenthold, 31, of Rochester, was stopped in the 3000 block of Silver Creek Rd. SE driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre.

The deputy ran the license plate and it was found to be stolen out of Winona County.

Wenthold is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation.