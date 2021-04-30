Rochester woman accused of leaving children in hot car while she's taken to jail

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman making a court appearance is now facing charges for leaving her kids in the parking lot.

Dectrini Boldien, 29 of Rochester, has been booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on child neglect charges. Rochester police say she had a court hearing on Wednesday and the judge decided to jail her for an outstanding warrant from Ramsey County. That happened just before 3 pm.

Officers were then called to the Olmsted County Government Center parking lot around 5:30 pm for a car alarm going off. Police say they found three children, all under the age of five, sitting in a car in the middle of the parking lot with the windows up and the sun beating down on it.

Investigators say Boldien is the children’s mother and had repeatedly told authorities her children were being taken care of and never said they were left in the parking lot.

Police say the car was unlocked and they simply opened the door to let the children out. Officers say all three children were sweating and the oldest was lethargic.