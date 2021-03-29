Rochester woman accused of damaging 9 vehicles at apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nine vehicles were damaged and a woman is facing charges after an incident early Sunday morning at a Rochester apartment complex.

Angela Spears, 35, of Rochester, is facing charges of first-degree damage to property related to an incident at 402 31st St. NE.

Dispatch received a call about a female in the parking lot smashing cars with a club.

Officers found the woman with a large bag containing a large metal item that was found to be a torch.

The bag also contained mail addressed to other homes.

Spears is a resident of the apartment complex, police said.