Rochester woman, 30, arrested after allegedly breaking into apartment, stabbing a man

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old female was arrested early Monday after she allegedly broke into a residence and stabbed her boyfriend in the neck.

Frances Estelle Taylor was arrested after a report of a female banging on a door in the 500 block of 5th Ave. SE. before she crawled through the window and stabbed her boyfriend with a knife.

The injuries were considered minor, and the victim was not cooperative.

She is facing charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.