GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - A 23-year-old Rochester woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a semi late Monday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Julia Hoge, was seriously injured when she was struck by a semi on Highway 52 in Pine Island Township just after 11 p.m.

The driver of the semi has been identified as James Getty, 57, of Urbana, Iowa.

Authorities said alcohol was not invovled in the crash.