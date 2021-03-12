Rochester welfare check turns into hours-long situation that involved a pursuit, a crash into a mail truck

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What began as a welfare check turned into an hours-long situation where a man fled from authorities before his vehicle struck a mail truck.

Authorities said it started when they responded to a welfare check in the 3800 block of Highway 14 E. in Marion Township.

No contact was made with the man, but a short time later an officer was parked at a park and a male subject parked behind him.

The officer left and was followed by the man.

Authorities learned the man who was following the officer was the person from the welfare check.

After following law enforcement again and allegedly violating numerous traffic laws, the male pulled into an RCTC parking lot before he left and began speeding.

He drove through a stoplight and struck a mail truck driven by a 21-year-old male before he fled on foot.

Police said it was "obvious" he was trying to get officers involved in something. Authorities said they responded the right way by not forcing the issue.

The entire situation lasted two and a half hours.