Rochester welcomes back the winter farmer's market for another season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday was the first winter farmer's market of the season.

The Graham Park market had around 40 vendors selling items from fresh milk, to locally grown produce, to meats.

The last year in Minnesota has been a dryer one than in years past.

Market Manager Abby Shepler said this summer's market was one of the best, but the changes in weather have had some effects on the products consumers may see at the market this season.

"For certain products, they flourished," said Shepler. "So it was a great year for peppers. However, for other products, such as apples, it was a lot harder on those vendors with orchards. And so, it really depends on the thing you're growing when it comes to the weather."

The market will open its holiday bazaar in a couple of weeks on Nov. 20.

"It's the perfect weekend to go out and maybe do some holiday shopping," said Shepler. "Whether that's for Christmas or Hannakkuh or what have you or just to celebrate. We're going to just have a lot of fun stuff going on."