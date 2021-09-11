Rochester warrant suspect jumps into river, hides in stormwater pipe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police officers were in the area of Ironwood Square on Friday around 7:30 p.m. when they recognized a female warrant suspect.

When officers approached the woman, she ran away and jumped into the Zumbro River. She swam across the river and went into a stormwater pipe. Police did not initially find her, but at some point determined she entered the 24-inch pipe and talked with her.

Officers eventually convinced the suspect to come out. She had traveled roughly 200 feet into the pipe before exiting. The suspect was transferred to Saint Marys for evaluation.

The incident lasted about 2.5 hours. The Rochester Fire Department and Public Works Department assisted.