Rochester warns people away from areas of high water

ROCHESTER, Minn. – City officials are advising Rochester residents and drivers to be wary of flooded roads and trails after five to six inches of rain fell in parts of the community.

The main road feeling the effects is West River Parkway between Elton Hills and 37th Street. The public is asked to avoid that area and find alternate routes for their own safety.

City officials also say almost all trails along river and creek corridors and going under roads and railroads are currently under water or otherwise affect. The trails have been closed and are inaccessible.

Water levels continue to be monitored at city reservoirs. All are below safety threshold levels but some continue to rise while others have started to fall.

For any residents experiencing localized flooding, free sandbags are available from the City. Contact 507-328-2450 to get them