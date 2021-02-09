Rochester warming shelter see heavy traffic

ROCHESTER, Minn-The entire region is in a deep freeze. Rochester will see overnight lows of negative seventeen this week and that's not even mentioning the wind chill. It doesn't take long in this environment to see frostbite.

Major Lisa Mueller with the salvation army says the warming center has been in heavy use despite concerns about Covid-19.

"The library and restaurants have been closed," said Mueller. "the unsheltered were driven to day centers or out in the element and now you have this brutal cold weather on top of it.

Mueller says the volume has increased and they are seeing anywhere from 30-40 people a day.