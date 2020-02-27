Rochester warming center to stay open an extra month

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Community Warming Center is going to remain open until April 30.

Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota says it has “heard the concerns of community members and recognize the potential for unfavorable weather into the early spring” and has worked on a plan to keep the center open 30 extra days. This also means an additional 120 volunteer shifts which need to be filled.

According to the official statement:

“The Rochester Community Warming Center looks forward to this opportunity to continue to provide a place of warmth and shelter to those in need.”