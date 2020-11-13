Rochester warming center opens expansion on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The expansion of the Rochester Community Warming Center (RCWC) is officially opening on Monday.

“To provide shelter safely in a pandemic, not only did Catholic Charities need to modify operations at the RCWC, but as a county, we had to ensure the facility could provide appropriate space for proper physical distancing. In order to serve as many individuals as possible as safely as possible, it was necessary for us to expand the footprint of the RCWC,” says Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn. “The county was able to use approximately $350,000 in CARES funds for this effort.”

The expanded center in the 200 block of 4th Street SE will now be able house twice an many people in separate women’s and men’s sleeping areas and bigger laundry and restroom facilities.

“With the expanded space, in a post-COVID world, we will be able to accommodate 64 people,” says RCWC Manager Cathy Hunsaker. “However, we won’t be able to handle 64 right away. To ensure adherence to physical distancing guidelines, at this time, we can only accommodate 30 people safely.”

The RCWC is currently seeking donations of hygiene products (shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, and shaving supplies), cleaning supplies (disinfectant spray, wipes, bleach, laundry detergent, and dryer sheets), and pre-packaged snack items in individual serving sizes.