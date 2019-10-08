Rochester warming center looks to do more for the community

ROCHESTER, Minn.-After receiving an increase in complaints and concerns about the skyway system, the city of Rochester is looking to make it safer by establishing set skyway hours. That’ll be between 6 am and midnight.

However, many people call the skyways home.

The city of Rochester is opening a warming center to offer those in need a place to sleep.

Construction crews are busy today working on plumbing for multiple showers for the new warming center.

The building will house up to 30 people during the night, right across the street from the Olmsted County Government Center.

Through private, public and non-profit partnerships the center is helping those in need.

The building is expected to be completed in early November.

Local organization Catholic Charities will take over the day to day operations and they're looking to have the center up and running by early December.

The goal of the warming center is not just to provide shelter to people struggling with housing.

“Wash clothes take care of personal hygiene issues and most importantly get some sleep,” said Olmsted County Housing Resource Coordinator Trent Fluegel.

They're also looking to work with people to help overcome poverty.

“It will be a place where professionals will be here on a scheduled basis to provide navigation help with housing, county services, employment services whatever might best move an individual towards their goal of permanent housing,” said Fluegel.