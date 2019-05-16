Clear

Rochester wants your help in naming the new parking ramp

The City of Rochester is looking to the public to pick a name for the new parking ramp that opened downtown earlier this year.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 7:47 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Calling all creative minds…Rochester is turning to you to help name its new parking ramp that opened downtown in March.

Right now, it’s called “Ramp 6” but the city hopes to get fresh ideas from the community on what to call it moving forward.

“I think there's an increasing acknowledgement that the public needs to be engaged on many different levels in city government,” Nick Lemmer with Rochester’s Parking and Transit division said. “This is a really fun opportunity to tap the creative energy, and the sense of history and heritage that we know exists in our community, so we really want to tap into that.”

Additionally, by getting more people involved in the naming process, it may become more identifiable to drivers in town.

People must be at least 18-years-old to give a name submission. They can do so here.

The submissions will be reviewed anonymously by a committee of downtown stakeholders including the Diversity Council, Rochester Downtown Alliance, Chamber of Commerce, and DMC-EDA.

The panel will then make a recommendation for city council to approve in June.

The person with the winning submission will be invited to participate in the grand opening ceremony for the ramp which is set to happen in summer. He or she will also receive a one-night stay at the Hilton hotel Mayo Clinic Area.

People have until the end of May to suggest ramp names.

To learn more about the new parking ramp, including how many spots it adds and some of the new technologies it brings, click here.

