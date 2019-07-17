Clear
Rochester wants to know what people think about garbage and recycling

Resident survey starting in July.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 2:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A phone survey will begin in July on garbage and recycling in Rochester.

City officials say a random cross-section of residents will be called to measure their perceptions of garbage and recycling collection, composting, street maintenance and upkeep, and related customer service.

“As always, the perspective of our community members is vitally important,” says Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer. “We ask those contacted to provide your feedback, as the results impact the direction of our community.”

The survey will be conducted by the Morris Leatherman Company, which is the name which should show up on caller ID. Both landlines and cell phones will be called. The results of the survey are expected to be complete by late August and shared with the public shortly after that.

