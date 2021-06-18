Rochester wants public comment on update to Bicycle Master Plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Public input is being sought for an “Active Transportation Plan” update to Rochester’s exiting Area Bicycle Master Plan.

The city says active transportation refers to human powered transportation and low speed electronic assist devices, and is a critical component in implementing sustainable community strategies, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving public health and making the region a more enjoyable place to live, work, and play.

“We are excited to begin the community engagement phase of the Active Transportation Master Plan,” says Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser. “The 2040 Community Vision states that Rochester is a city that is ‘ . . . Connected both physically and socially, offering balanced transportation options, well-planned streets, sidewalks, trails, and neighborhoods.’ This plan is critical to helping us achieve this vision and we encourage all residents to participate.”

The plan update is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022 with public outreach and engagement conducted through August 2021.

The city says this effort will identify a primary bicycle network, develop pedestrian network methodology, and provide realistic implementation recommendations. Additional information and updates to the Active Transportation Planning process is available via the project website. The community will have the opportunity to review initial drafts of the Update in the winter of 2021.