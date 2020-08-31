Rochester wants more than $50 million for rapid transit project

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester is asking the federal government for more than $50 million for a rapid transit project.

The 2.6 mile project is expected to be completed by 2025, running along 2nd Street with eight stops connecting Saint Marys Hospital, Mayo Clinic’s Downtown Campus, the Mayo Civic Center, the University of Minnesota-Rochester, and the Government Center to established urban neighborhoods and a future 13-acre transit-oriented development referred to as the West Transit Village.

“The City of Rochester is moving forward by building a new and more efficient way to move people into and around our central business district,” says Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish. “With a mixture of employment centers, shopping and dining, and residential along the transit corridor, this project will benefit a broad cross-section of our community.”

Rochester has submitted a Small Starts Capital Investment Grant application to the Federal Transit Administration, asking for 49% of the $114 million total cost of the project. Local funding will come from State of Minnesota and Olmsted County Transit Aid, State DMC funds, and the City of Rochester.

“This is more than a transportation system; it’s a model opportunity to catalyze and stimulate future higher density economic development options along the route,” says Patrick Seeb, director of economic development and placemaking for DMC Economic Development Agency.

Rochester is seeking applications from community members interested in helping make decisions about the eight rapid transit stations. Co-designers will work with the project team to co-create the design for high-amenity Rochester rapid transit stations. No experience in planning, design, or art is required, though interest is preferred. Neighbors and transit riders who live, work, or regularly travel on 2nd Street in the project area are encouraged to apply.