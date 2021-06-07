Rochester waives local liquor license fees again to help pandemic recovery

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City bars and restaurants won't have to pay on-sale liquor license fees for a second consecutive year following a Monday night decision by the Rochester City Council.

Council members approved a plan to spend $636,000 covering the cost of fees for the 2021-2022 liquor license cycle. The effort is intended to help bars and restaurants recover from pandemic-related challenges.

Funds will come from the nearly $17.5 million the city is set to receive from the American Rescue Plan.

Rochester City Council Member Mark Bransford feels the plan is a good way to help local bars and restaurants.

"I love this plan," Bransford said. "This is a great plan. The fees have gone up significantly, and I understand that, but our hospitality industry has been cratered, and this is at least something for them."

Council Member Patrick Keane says he thinks the initiative sends the right message to community members as Rochester recovers from the pandemic.

"Passing this ordinance really makes clear to the public, and to the hospitality industry, that we are back to normal business in 2022," Keane said. "I think that's an important thing that we're trying to do with this ordinance too."

After picking waiving fees for the past two years, the city says full liquor license fees will be reinstated for the 2022-2023 liquor license cycle.