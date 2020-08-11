Rochester voters hit the polls for the Minnesota Primary Election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a big day as Minnesotans head out to cast their vote in the Minnesota Primary Election.

Election workers at the Mayo High School polling place tell KIMT News 3 they're used to lower numbers on Primary Election Day, but they believe the pandemic is impacting voter turnout.

The voters who did show up were met with new safety measures including: masks, social distancing, and disinfecting surfaces.

"It's really, really safe in there," Judi Snyder, of Rochester, said. "They even sanitized the pens. I'd say that's pretty good."