Rochester veterans react to troops being deployed

ROCHESTER, Minn- Thousands of U.S. troops are now being deployed to the Middle East because of the conflict in Iran. Saturday 2,800 troops left Fort Braggs. The U.S. deployed 750 troops earlier this week after a disturbance at the U.S embassy in Baghdad. The additional soldiers will first head to Kuwait, and then military leaders will decide where they are needed. Back home in Rochester veterans have mixed feelings about the deployment.

About two weeks after he graduated from high school Curtis Swenson joined the military.

"He did two deployments,” David Swenson, said. “He was in Iraq for seven months and was five months into his employment in Afghanistan when the vehicle he was in was hit by an IED. and he was killed."

Curtis Swenson was killed just five months before his 21st birthday. David Swenson says his son didn't think twice about joining the military as he came from a long line of service members.

Following the killing of an Iranian general thousands of U.S. troops were deployed to the Middle East.

"We have to think about the families it's a really tough time for them knowing that their kids are going over there being in harm's way,” David Swenson said. “ You just have to trust in what is going on and what our government is doing." Jim kelzenberg remembers getting orders to deploy in the early 2000s. He says he shipped out two days after the new year just like many of the soldiers are seeing now. He thinks things won't be as bad as we are anticipating.

"I think the sanctions that we have will weaken them so I think things are probably still in our favor,” Kelzenberg said.