Rochester unveils new online economic development tools

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two new online tools are launched to aid economic development in Rochester.

The first is an online application that allows residents to apply for a building permit from their office or home. The other is a one-stop resource to view city department records called AgencyCounter.

“We know that our community members lead busy lives and this new tool will provide them an easy and safe way to check on the status of a planning application, building permit or rental certificates while also saving them a trip to our office,” says Community Development Director Cindy Steinhauser. “This is another example of Rochester’s effort to provide proactive technology to benefit and engage with our residents.”

Online permit applications are on the Rochester city website. AgencyCounter is an online dashboard that allows residents to view the status of City planning records and building permits from 2013 to present and rental housing records from 2007 to present.

AgencyCounter can also create alerts when an application or permit is applied for.