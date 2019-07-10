Rochester unveils new city department

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Leaders are unveiling a new city department aimed at infusing city growth with good and efficient ideas.

This is the first piece of a much bigger picture.

It's a new city department to make development in Rochester easier and more efficient as the city grows.

Mayor Kim Norton cut the ribbon on the new department earlier this morning at city hall.

Cindy Steinhauser will head it up.

She's the community development director.

She hopes to make Rochester growth organic.

“Include sustainability, urban design and heritage perseveration so really taking a holistic approach to community development,” said Steinhauser.

They want to create an easier more efficient one stop shop for developers needs. She say the goal is to become the most innovative team in the country.

“Cities that are going to compete in the 21st century from a workforce perspective from a location perspective are cities that have to become innovative we recognize it comes with process improvement it comes with the use of technology,” she said.

They new department will be up and running sometime next year.