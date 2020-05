ROCHESTER, Minnesota - In response to protests that went well into the night Friday, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton enforced a curfew starting at 9 p.m. Saturday night and ending at 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Some businesses around the Med City had closed and/or boarded up their doors.

Businesses that closed include both Target and Walmart locations, TMoblie, Fleet Farm and Kathy's bar. The curfew only affects the downtown area.