Rochester-based tutoring program helps students far and wide

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pandemic changed the way many students learn, as they adapted to distance learning.

A recent high school graduate created Living Room Tutors, a Rochester-based tutoring program.

Living Room Tutor’s founder, Jinling Li is the oldest of two siblings. She tells KIMT her household role quickly went from older sibling to tutor.

When her younger siblings were struggling with transitioning to distance learning, she imagined the transition for other families would be difficult as well.

The program quickly took off with its virtual learning platforms removing distance barriers and bilingual tutors that speak over 14 different languages to help assist families with language barriers.

When she immigrated to the U.S. at 5 years old, she experienced her own language barriers. The school shutdowns during the pandemic hit close to her, driving her to create the widely accessible program.

She initially planned to help a few Rochester students struggling during the transition to distance learning last year.

Now she says, “We've helped over 200 students. What's interesting is they're not just students from Rochester. We've had students from New York, California, Florida, and Texas sign up for our program.”

Even with students being back in the classroom, Li says they haven't seen a decline in need and people are still signing up for the summer.

“I never thought the scope of this program would get so large so quickly, it's been super rewarding, and awesome to be able to help people not only in the Rochester community but around the country,” says Li.

The completely free program is made possible strictly through volunteers. Living Room Tutors is committed to offering this service for as long as it can.

To sign up for a tutor or to volunteer, visit the Living Room Tutors website.