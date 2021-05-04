Rochester truck driver involved in two-vehicle collision

WABASHA, Minn. – A Rochester truck driver is hurt in a Wabasha County collision.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Craig James Weaver, 58 of Rochester, was southbound on Highway 61 and turning left onto Highway 60 when he collided with the northbound SUV driven by Frankly Byers Waller, 32 of Elgin.

The crash happened around 4 pm Tuesday and left both Weaver and Waller with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says Waller was taken to Wabasha Hospital for treatment.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office and Wabasha police, fire, and ambulance assisted with this collision.