Rochester trio sentenced after domestic trouble and police confrontation

Marcos Olivares Marcos Olivares

Court documents say domestic victim kicked a police officer.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It began with a report of a girl screaming and ends with three people sentenced to probation.

Desirae Marie Frank, Kevin Ladell Mitchell, and Marco Olivares were arrested on December 6, 2018, after Rochester police responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Highway 14 East.


Kevin Mitchell

According to police, witnesses said Mitchell had assaulted Frank, his girlfriend, leaving her with injuries to her face. Court documents say Mitchell was arrested and that’s when Frank became upset and kicked an officer in the groin, leading to her arrest.

Police say they then noticed Olivares extremely intoxicated and walking into traffic. After officers pulled him to safety, they say Olivares spit at them, kicked out the back window of a police car, and said he would put a hit out on the officer who arrested him.

Frank, Mitchell, and Olivares have all been sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Frank, 23 of Rochester, must also either pay a $400 fine or do 40 hours of community work service. Mitchell, 32 of Rochester, must do 90 hours of community work service or pay a $900 fine. Olivares, 28 of Rochester, has been ordered to do 50 hours of community work service.

Tracking a chance for rain to end the week.
