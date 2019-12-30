Rochester traffic stop leads to nearly a dozen charges after man found with drugs, knives and stun guns

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A traffic stop for a brake light being out led to a big arrest for Rochester police.
Peter Aufenthie, 48, was stopped Friday night in the 200 block of 16th St NE. An officer knew the driver was revoked and saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
A search yielded 31 grams of methamphetamine, 27 tramadol pills, 1 lorazepam, 29 duloxetine hydrochloride, 13 knives, 3 stun guns, 3 digital scales, hypodermic needles, 27 grams of marijuana and brass knuckles.
Aufenthie is being held on 11 charges, including first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
