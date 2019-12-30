Clear
Rochester traffic stop leads to nearly a dozen charges after man found with drugs, knives and stun guns

Peter Aufenthie

A traffic stop for a brake light being out led to a big arrest for Rochester police.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 10:20 AM

Peter Aufenthie, 48, was stopped Friday night in the 200 block of 16th St NE. An officer knew the driver was revoked and saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

A search yielded 31 grams of methamphetamine, 27 tramadol pills, 1 lorazepam, 29 duloxetine hydrochloride, 13 knives, 3 stun guns, 3 digital scales, hypodermic needles, 27 grams of marijuana and brass knuckles.

Aufenthie is being held on 11 charges, including first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

 

