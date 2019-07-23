Rochester traffic stop leads to DWI charge against woman who had children in vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman is facing DWI charges after allegedly driving drunk with two children in the vehicle.
Heather Vasquez, 29, of Winona, was stopped around 10 a.m. Monday on 14th St. SE.
An officer could smell alcohol coming from the car and the driver was showing signs of intoxication, police said.
Kids aged 4 and 8 were in the backseat of the car.
Vasquez had a blood-alcohol content of .18 and is facing charges of second-degree DWI.
