Rochester toy store makes sure all kids can visit Santa

ABC Toy Zone in Rochester is hosting special Santa visits so kids who may need quieter, calmer settings can tell him what's on their lists.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 4:16 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Visits to Santa can be fun, loud with Christmas cheer, and finished off with a picture with Santa under bright lines. 

But this setting isn't easy or ideal for all kids. That's why ABC Toy Zone in Rochester is hosting special visits with Santa for kids who may need a quieter or calmer setting. 

The store lowers some lights, keeps noise levels down, and has set times so families don't need to wait in line. 

"Parents say their child feels really uncomfortable waiting in line just because, you know, other kids don't understand what's going on. And so they don't have to deal with any of that. They can just come in and enjoy that moment with santa and have that special time with him," Danielle Knoll with ABC Toy Zone said. 

This is the store's second year hosting these special Santa visits after getting so much positive feedback after the first year. 

"They just really appreciate having that time with santa. Because for a lot of them it's hard to have their kids come in and have to wait in line and make sure their kids are feeling calm and comfortable to visit with  Santa," Knoll said. 

To learn more about the store's special visits, people can visit their website or contact the store at (507)286-8440.

