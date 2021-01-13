Rochester to take part in national job creation event

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A national job creation event in May will include the City of Rochester.

The National League of Cities (NLC) has invited Rochester and five other communities around the country to take part in the Mayors’ Institute on Job Creation and Economic Opportunity to Improve Health and Equity. The virtual event will happen from May 19 through 20 and the Mayors’ Institute will provide technical assistance to Rochester and the other cities through December in response to their specific circumstances and needs.

“I am very pleased and honored that the City of Rochester was chosen to participate,” says Rochester Mayor Kim Norton. “This opportunity will allow us to make real headway with our current efforts to improve health and advance equity through economic opportunity. I look forward to working with the City team, our community partners and NLC throughout the course of this year. This is really meaningful work as we seek to make Rochester a place where everyone thrives.”

The Mayors’ Institute says it is designed to produce highly practical, solutions-oriented discussions and is intended to spur significant improvements in job and economic opportunities as well as health and well-being with an emphasis on low-to-no income populations. It says the goal of this partnership with NLC is to build off of these collaborations and adopt a more integrated strategy to address job creation and economic opportunity for low-income residents.

There are no fees associated with being engaged in the Institute.