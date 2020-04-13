Rochester to stop trash collection at some city parks

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Waste collection is coming to an end at smaller neighborhood parks in Rochester.

The city’s Parks and Forestry Division says it’s part of a move toward a “Pack in, Pack Out” or “Leave No Trace” model of waste management.

“All of the trash collected in our local parks originates elsewhere,” says Park and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur. “We are asking all park and trail users to take out whatever waste they bring in,” including pet waste.

The Forestry Division says this “Pack In, Pack Out” approach has been standard in state and national parks for many years and is a way to both shrink carbon footprints and reduce the expense and manpower devoted to collecting park garbage.

“Taking care of your own trash is a great way to show respect for the parks that everyone enjoys and for other park users,” says Nigbur. “This change really is a community-wide and environmental benefit.”

Some trash cans will remain at key locations in Rochester’s park system. The Forestry Division has the following suggestions on how park-goers can adapt to “Leave No Trace:”

• Use reusable water bottles or reusable bags so you can take them home when you are done.

• Tie a dog waste bag to the dog collar or leash for when your dog takes care of business.

• Put a small trash bag with handles in your pocket for any trash you may pick up along the way.

• Use a picnic basket to carry in and carry out your lunch and leftovers.

• Keep your household and car waste at home and don’t deposit in the parks.

• Take waste to Olmsted County Recycling Center.