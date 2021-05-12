Rochester to reopen city council meetings to the public

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester city council meetings will open up to the public on May 17.

The meetings were closed to in-person public attendance due to COVID-19 safety guidelines and Rochester officials say masks will still be required and spacing needs will extremely limit public attendance.

“I want to again thank our community members for their help in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and now having one of the highest vaccination percentage in Minnesota,” says Mayor Kim Norton. “This continues to be an example of how much this community cares. Thank you to our community partners for their ongoing leadership, expert knowledge and guidance; we will continue to work together in the coming months as both the state and our city reopens more fully.”

Rochester city council meetings will continue to be available through public access channels and the rochestermn.gov website.