Rochester to permanently close a portion of East River Road NE

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A portion of East River Road NE will be permanently closed on June 21.

The closure between East River Lane NE and 23rd Street NE was approved by the Rochester City Council on June 7 and is in response to neighborhood requests. The Public Works Department says concrete jersey barriers will be placed across East River Road NE just south of the intersection with 23rd Street NE, thereby completely closing the roadway to automobile traffic. Access for pedestrians and cyclists along East River Road NE will remain.

Rochester Public Works says a 2019 traffic study confirmed high levels of traffic use this section of East River Road NE as a shortcut between Broadway Avenue North and 37 Street NW. The study also confirmed that many of these vehicles are exceeding the posted speed limit. City teammates began working with neighborhood residents in 2019 to determine the best solution for the project area.

Residents of the impacted area petitioned for East River Road NE from 24 Street NE to Broadway Avenue North be considered for the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program. The petition included concerns over cut-through traffic, vehicle speeds, poor sightlines, and the safety of pedestrians and cyclists due to the lack of sidewalks in the area.