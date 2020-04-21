Rochester to open two city golf courses on Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Soldiers Field and Eastwood golf course will open to the public this Saturday.

The City of Rochester says reservations for tee times will be required and groups will be limited to four players due to social distancing guidelines. No walk-up tee times will be accepted for now.

Reservations will be accepted beginning Thursday at 8 am. Eastwood Golf Course can be reached at 507-281-6173. Soldiers Field Golf Course can be reached at 507-281-6176.

Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman says that some procedures have been modified to meet new health and safety requirements. Specific instructions will be posted at each course but here are some guidelines golfers should be aware of before they arrive:

• To prevent congregating, please arrive no more than 20 minutes before your scheduled tee time.

• Social distancing of 6-10 feet apart is required for anyone not from same household.

• The clubhouses will be limited to four golfers at a time. Waiting lines with distancing marks will be posted.

• One rider per cart unless golfers are from the same household. Cart supply may be limited.

• Food and beverage services will be limited to bottled water, soft drinks, and prepackaged food items.

“Golfers should be prepared for changes before, during, and after play,” says Widman.

The Northern Hills and Hadley Creek golf courses will remain closed until further notice. The City of Rochester also says all golf lessons, lesson programs, and The First Tee junior golf program are also suspended during this period.