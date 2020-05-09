Rochester to open more city golf courses, tennis courts

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is opening up two golf courses and its outdoor tennis courts.

The Parks and Recreation Department says Northern Hills Golf Course will open on Wednesday, May13, and Hadley Creek Golf Course will open on Friday, May 15. Parks and Rec Director Paul Widman says they delayed opening was due to health and safety modifications brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to make sure we could manage two courses safely before opening the other courses,” Widman explains. “We anticipate that some golfers will be playing less this season. If there are any shifts in demand due to the impacts of COVID-19, we are prepared to shorten the season at one or more of the courses.”

Social distancing guidelines at Northern Hills and Hadley Creek will mirror the rules at the Eastwood and Soldiers Field golf courses, which opened on April 25. Reservations for tee times will be required and groups will be limited to four players. In addition, golfers should be aware of the following guidelines before they arrive to play:

• To prevent congregating, please arrive no more than 20 minutes before your scheduled tee time.

• Social distancing of 6-10 feet apart is required for all golfers not from the same household.

• The clubhouses will be limited to four golfers at a time. Waiting lines with distancing marks will be posted.

• One rider per cart unless golfers are from the same household. Cart supply may be limited.

Outdoor city tennis courts will also reopen on Friday, May 15, including the courts at the Outdoor Tennis Center at Kutzky Park, Soldiers Field Park tennis courts, and other courts throughout the City of Rochester Parks system.

The Parks and Rec Department says players on the courts should adhere to the following guidelines:

• “Singles” Play Only; “Doubles” permitted for members of the same household.

• Play with members of your own household whenever possible.

• Keep six (6) feet apart from other players and park users.

• Wash/sanitize hands before and after playing tennis.

• Do not share equipment with other players. Sanitize equipment after play.

• Follow all CDC/MDH social distancing guidelines: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus.

• Do not use the courts if you are feeling ill.

The Outdoor Tennis Center Clubhouse will only be open for restroom and hand washing use.

And due to COVID-19-related budget constraints, exterior lighting at sports complexes, fields, courts, and other public parks spaces will be discontinued. Trail lighting will remain operational with seasonal adjustments in timing. “By making this and other modifications to our operations,” says Park and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur, “we are hoping to preserve the majority of public park system amenities for the long-term benefit of the community.”