Rochester to offer City Administrator job to Alison Zelms

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester will offer its City Administrator job to Alison Zelms.

The move was announced during Monday’s City Council meeting. Zelms is the current Deputy City Manager in Mankato, Minnesota.

Rochester officials say Zelms also has previous experience serving as the Deputy City Manager in Prescott, Arizona, the Assistant City Manager in Sedona, Arizona, and the Director of Administrative Hearings for the City of Evanston, Illinois. Zelms received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Administration from Augustana College and her Master of Public Administration Degree from the University of Kansas.

City Council President Randy Staver says Rochester had some incredible candidates for the position, and part of the credit for that goes to the Med City community.

"Rochester is a town we're all very proud of, and we have a great story to tell," Staver said. "I think that shows by virtue of the fact that we had so many people across the nation willing to move to Rochester, Minnesota, especially in economic times and pandemic such as this."

Council Member Michael Wojcik says Zelms is an outstanding choice, and her qualities of being a tremendous leader and skilled professional made the difference when choosing the right candidate for Rochester.

"A couple of the traits that I think a lot of people picked up on is her ability to talk straight and make important decisions. And then her incredible technical skills. And I think a lot of the new council members were struck that this was a person who they thought they would have a report with, and be able to work with, and that is incredibly important," Wojcik told KIMT News 3.

The search for a new City Administrator began in the fall of 2020. 59 of applicants applied for the position and top candidates were screened by a subcommittee of City Council members, the Director of Human Resources, and the City Attorney. The Leadership Team interviewed the two finalists on December 2 and the Mayor and City Council interviewed the two finalists on December 3.

The Rochester City Administrator is responsible for providing strategic leadership and direction for overall City operations, carrying out the policies and ordinances of the City Council, coordinating with the Mayor, and directing the administrative functions and operations of various City departments. The job will oversee a 2020 budget of $587 million and about 940 city employees.

The vacancy occurred due to current City Administrator Steve Rymer’s decision to relocate closer to family. Rymer is expected to remain on the job until until Zelms starts.