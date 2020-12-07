Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Rochester to offer City Administrator job to Alison Zelms

Alison Zelms
Alison Zelms

The Rochester City Council voted unanimously to move forward with Zelms, who is the current Deputy City Manager in Mankato, Minnesota.

Posted: Dec 7, 2020 7:09 PM
Updated: Dec 7, 2020 8:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester will offer its City Administrator job to Alison Zelms.

The move was announced during Monday’s City Council meeting. Zelms is the current Deputy City Manager in Mankato, Minnesota.

Rochester officials say Zelms also has previous experience serving as the Deputy City Manager in Prescott, Arizona, the Assistant City Manager in Sedona, Arizona, and the Director of Administrative Hearings for the City of Evanston, Illinois. Zelms received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Administration from Augustana College and her Master of Public Administration Degree from the University of Kansas.

City Council President Randy Staver says Rochester had some incredible candidates for the position, and part of the credit for that goes to the Med City community.

"Rochester is a town we're all very proud of, and we have a great story to tell," Staver said. "I think that shows by virtue of the fact that we had so many people across the nation willing to move to Rochester, Minnesota, especially in economic times and pandemic such as this."

Council Member Michael Wojcik says Zelms is an outstanding choice, and her qualities of being a tremendous leader and skilled professional made the difference when choosing the right candidate for Rochester.

"A couple of the traits that I think a lot of people picked up on is her ability to talk straight and make important decisions. And then her incredible technical skills. And I think a lot of the new council members were struck that this was a person who they thought they would have a report with, and be able to work with, and that is incredibly important," Wojcik told KIMT News 3.

The search for a new City Administrator began in the fall of 2020. 59 of applicants applied for the position and top candidates were screened by a subcommittee of City Council members, the Director of Human Resources, and the City Attorney. The Leadership Team interviewed the two finalists on December 2 and the Mayor and City Council interviewed the two finalists on December 3.

The Rochester City Administrator is responsible for providing strategic leadership and direction for overall City operations, carrying out the policies and ordinances of the City Council, coordinating with the Mayor, and directing the administrative functions and operations of various City departments.  The job will oversee a 2020 budget of $587 million and about 940 city employees.

The vacancy occurred due to current City Administrator Steve Rymer’s decision to relocate closer to family. Rymer is expected to remain on the job until until Zelms starts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 350862

Reported Deaths: 4043
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin735121167
Ramsey31002540
Dakota24846213
Anoka24617245
Washington15590130
Stearns15064132
St. Louis10190134
Scott941763
Wright900650
Olmsted746938
Sherburne650048
Clay545364
Carver539516
Kandiyohi469133
Rice455939
Blue Earth445217
Crow Wing400340
Otter Tail357831
Chisago346318
Benton337057
Nobles323435
Winona309433
Douglas296644
Mower288623
Polk285630
Morrison257933
McLeod253223
Lyon243317
Beltrami238919
Goodhue237834
Becker231623
Steele22188
Itasca221125
Carlton214621
Isanti213621
Todd198315
Nicollet180327
Mille Lacs172735
Freeborn16929
Le Sueur166412
Brown165916
Pine16589
Cass161113
Meeker158113
Waseca147311
Roseau13887
Martin131823
Hubbard123831
Wabasha11851
Redwood111921
Renville107132
Chippewa103814
Cottonwood10195
Dodge9801
Watonwan9364
Wadena9148
Sibley8754
Rock87410
Houston8544
Aitkin84530
Fillmore8160
Pipestone78818
Pennington7829
Kanabec74216
Yellow Medicine74013
Swift68711
Faribault6684
Murray6395
Pope5992
Clearwater58310
Jackson5821
Marshall56810
Stevens5665
Unassigned51759
Wilkin4765
Lake4708
Koochiching4486
Lac qui Parle4434
Lincoln4031
Norman3838
Big Stone3552
Mahnomen3346
Grant3156
Kittson2809
Red Lake2553
Traverse1662
Lake of the Woods1151
Cook860

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 243293

Reported Deaths: 2685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk35868357
Linn15034173
Scott1222899
Black Hawk11453156
Woodbury11001140
Johnson1001041
Dubuque9656101
Story714025
Pottawattamie704482
Dallas680660
Sioux390629
Cerro Gordo383552
Webster383442
Marshall365351
Clinton355648
Buena Vista321714
Muscatine315973
Des Moines310923
Warren308117
Plymouth297845
Wapello274072
Jones240919
Jasper238247
Lee235721
Marion217625
Carroll207626
Bremer205614
Henry20028
Crawford185316
Benton178924
Tama158942
Jackson154817
Washington153616
Boone151512
Delaware150022
Dickinson148312
Mahaska137129
Wright13428
Clay12957
Buchanan126310
Hardin125812
Kossuth12309
Page12185
Hamilton121215
Clayton119411
Cedar118615
Harrison116433
Floyd115524
Mills113210
Fayette113112
Winneshiek111214
Calhoun11047
Butler109812
Lyon108910
Poweshiek105214
Iowa102714
Cherokee10064
Winnebago98325
Hancock9448
Chickasaw9306
Allamakee92513
Sac9239
Louisa91922
Grundy90214
Union8928
Cass87526
Mitchell86611
Appanoose84314
Humboldt8316
Shelby82015
Guthrie80715
Emmet80026
Jefferson7886
Franklin77521
Madison7745
Unassigned7330
Palo Alto6955
Keokuk67610
Pocahontas6104
Howard5989
Ida57316
Osceola5612
Greene5512
Montgomery54311
Clarke5214
Davis50411
Adair48411
Taylor4833
Monroe47413
Monona4738
Van Buren4065
Worth4011
Fremont3983
Lucas3636
Decatur3471
Wayne3167
Audubon3133
Ringgold2602
Adams1952
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Storm System Looming For Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New MN Covid-19 quarantine guidelines, 10 days

Image

Aaron's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Pearl Harbor Day remembered by local vet and son

Image

Multiple Rochester burglaries

Image

Minnesota small business survival

Image

Saving the Charles City Train Depot

Image

Who will get the vaccine first?

Image

Covid-19 Affects Dental Office

Image

Rochester Fire Department Reports InCrease In Fires

Image

New Semester Starts at Winona State University

Community Events