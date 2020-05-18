Rochester to maintain Day Center for homeless at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Day Center for the homeless will continue operations at the Mayo Civic Center.

It was opened on March 30 to give homeless people somewhere to stay during the pandemic lockdown and the Rochester City Council has now voted to keep it open at least another month.

“We are committed to making sure vulnerable populations in our community have access to resources, and also want to make sure we’re not placing an undue burden on public facilities,” says Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish. “The Day Center will allow us to compassionately provide help to some of our most vulnerable individuals.”

About a week after the Day Center opened, Olmsted County and Catholic Charities moved their overnight Warming Center operations to the same location, giving 24-hour shelter to anyone that needed it. The Warming Center, however, will be closed on May 31.

Organizers say over 150 people have received shelter at the Mayo Civic Center since the pandemic lockdown began and 23 people have been moved into more stable housing situations. Channel One Regional Food Bank, The Salvation Army, The Landing, and other organizations will continue to support Day Center efforts by providing meals and other necessities.