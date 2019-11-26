Rochester to begin ticketing seasonal parking violations on Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester will begin issuing tickets for violations of seasonal parking rules at 2 am on Thursday.

The city says the move is being made to assist the clearing of roads after the expected large snowfall Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Vehicles should be parked on the odd side of the street from 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and on the even side of the street from 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

“We ask the community to be in compliance with the seasonal parking requirements to help our teammates respond to the large snow event expected in the coming days,” shares City Administrator Steve Rymer.

Rochester’s seasonal parking rules are:

 Alternate side parking requirements are in place between 2 a.m. and 3 p.m. During this time:

o Parking is allowed on the side of the street with EVEN house numbers when the calendar date is EVEN.

o Parking is allowed on the side of the street with ODD house numbers when the calendar date is ODD.

 This does not apply to metered parking spaces.

 Posted signs with parking restrictions still apply at all times.

“Effective snow removal creates safer roads for the traveling public,” says Chief of Police Jim Franklin. “In an emergency situation, every second makes a different to that person or those people in need. Clear roadways are a key piece in achieving rapid response. ”