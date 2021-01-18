Clear

Rochester to be pilot site for expanded COVID-19 vaccinations

Shots will be given to those 65 and up, as well as school and childcare workers.

Posted: Jan 18, 2021 1:14 PM
Updated: Jan 18, 2021 2:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A COVID-19 vaccine pilot program will provide shots to adults 65 and older, pre-k through 12th grade educators, school staff and child care workers.

Nine pilot sites will launch this week, including one in Rochester, to serve as the foundation of mass vaccination clinics once the federal government increases the vaccine supply.

“We are building for the future and doing what we can to get more shots to Minnesotans right now,” says Governor Tim Walz. “By beginning to serve those age 65 and older, educators and child care workers, we are immunizing for impact. It’s a step in the right direction on this long road to recovery. The federal government has been giving mixed messages on vaccine availability and guidance, and we need them to step up and get more vaccine to the state. When they do, we will be ready. The end of this pandemic is closer today than it was yesterday.”

In consultation with state officials, healthcare providers are developing systems to let their 65-or-older patients know when they can start making appointments for a vaccine. Providers will contact patients with this information – Minnesotans should not contact their providers directly right now.

“Educators and childcare workers care for the mental and emotional well-being of our children, and we know that childcare workers are disproportionately women of color, who have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic. We owe it to them to support their health and safety,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. By making them available to our teachers, school personnel, and childcare providers, we will provide peace of mind as they do their vital jobs.”

Pilot sites will begin offering vaccines on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of this week. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide more information and will make appointment scheduling available on mn.gov/vaccine at approximately noon on Tuesday.

The pilot sites are in:

Anoka
Brooklyn Center
Fergus Falls
Marshall
Mountain Iron
North Mankato
Rochester
St. Cloud
Thief River Falls

State Representative Nels Pierson, R-Rochester, issued the following statement about the new Rochester COVID-19 vaccine pilot site:

"This pilot site will be critical to keeping vulnerable Minnesotans safe and helping our community, our businesses, and our schools reopen and help life get back to normal," Pierson said. "We have the greatest health care system in the world here in our backyard, and it's encouraging to see that our aging Minnesotans, teachers, and childcare providers will have options available in Rochester. I hope folks will remain patient as we work to distribute the vaccine to these individuals, and eventually every Minnesotan who wants it."

State Representative Duane Quam, R-Byron, issued the following statement:

"Rochester and Olmstead County are leading the way for vaccine distribution with more than 10 percent of the county already vaccinated. I'm grateful that Rochester was among the nine sites selected so we can keep making progress helping our higher-risk neighbors, teachers, and childcare providers. I will continue to share information about this pilot site, and other vaccine opportunities for Minnesotans who wish to receive it as it becomes available."

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported 194,462 people, or 3.5% of the state population, has received first doses and that 38,025 have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 446380

Reported Deaths: 5995
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin927471474
Ramsey39820736
Dakota32876338
Anoka30877363
Washington20066227
Stearns17813187
St. Louis13609241
Scott1191796
Wright11570104
Olmsted1041375
Sherburne818965
Carver692436
Clay650280
Rice604168
Kandiyohi553471
Blue Earth538933
Crow Wing481374
Otter Tail454466
Chisago450832
Benton418685
Winona387246
Douglas373466
Nobles368746
Mower363329
Goodhue345358
Polk327956
McLeod324245
Morrison311144
Beltrami309447
Lyon300636
Becker284139
Itasca284043
Isanti281641
Carlton278543
Steele27229
Pine266013
Freeborn243420
Todd231630
Nicollet223836
Brown214534
Mille Lacs213646
Le Sueur208815
Cass207323
Meeker199233
Waseca188916
Wabasha16953
Martin169326
Roseau165416
Hubbard149238
Redwood139527
Renville137139
Houston135613
Dodge13384
Chippewa130932
Cottonwood126818
Fillmore12245
Wadena119616
Rock109712
Sibley10837
Aitkin107633
Watonwan10638
Faribault104616
Pennington98815
Kanabec97418
Pipestone93923
Yellow Medicine93514
Murray8785
Jackson85210
Swift83118
Pope7375
Marshall70315
Stevens6978
Clearwater68514
Lac qui Parle65716
Lake63215
Wilkin6229
Koochiching59310
Lincoln4821
Big Stone4553
Unassigned43668
Grant4298
Norman4238
Mahnomen4107
Kittson37219
Red Lake3164
Traverse2503
Lake of the Woods1901
Cook1140

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 303464

Reported Deaths: 4269
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk45396448
Linn17695274
Scott15387163
Black Hawk13659236
Woodbury12953175
Johnson1204749
Dubuque11312150
Pottawattamie8942112
Dallas882171
Story863834
Webster467571
Cerro Gordo463568
Sioux453756
Clinton448861
Warren438838
Marshall425761
Buena Vista391929
Muscatine386777
Des Moines380941
Plymouth348968
Wapello341698
Jasper320458
Lee314430
Marion302152
Jones270449
Henry263430
Carroll253434
Bremer242248
Crawford228522
Boone216417
Washington214531
Benton208844
Jackson191131
Mahaska190736
Tama185857
Dickinson184226
Delaware172336
Kossuth171343
Clay166019
Wright163024
Fayette160022
Buchanan158323
Hamilton157929
Winneshiek155119
Harrison154762
Hardin154229
Cedar151819
Clayton150748
Butler146824
Page143715
Cherokee138227
Floyd138036
Mills136016
Lyon133832
Poweshiek132424
Hancock129024
Allamakee126927
Iowa123922
Calhoun12209
Grundy120226
Jefferson119524
Madison11899
Winnebago118529
Mitchell115734
Louisa114330
Cass112641
Chickasaw110612
Sac110615
Emmet110331
Appanoose109838
Union108122
Humboldt104219
Guthrie102424
Franklin101618
Shelby101426
Unassigned9160
Palo Alto9019
Keokuk84325
Montgomery84022
Howard82819
Monroe80818
Clarke7847
Pocahontas77211
Ida74030
Davis68921
Greene6887
Adair68620
Lucas6488
Osceola6349
Monona63316
Worth5993
Taylor5919
Fremont5046
Van Buren49412
Decatur4804
Ringgold4269
Wayne41421
Audubon4118
Adams2953
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
A big temperature swing is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday's local highlights and scores

Image

John Marshall ready for 2021

Image

Is the City of Rochester paying men and women equally?

Image

LWVMN asks for "truth and consequences" for state lawmakers

Image

Sports Overtime Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime Part 1

Image

Plans for polar plunge

Image

Equal work and equal pay.

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $750 million

Community Events