Rochester looks to redevelop "Legends" site, could include affordable housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The closure of a Med City bar and grill could pave the way for a significant development in Downtown Rochester.

With Legends announcing it will be closing its doors, the City of Rochester is now planning to reutilize the property it had been leasing out to the establishment. The city bought the property it now calls the Riverfront Reimagined Site in 2013, recognizing its development potential.

The Rochester City Council will decide whether to demolish the building Legends had been operating out of later this month. If they choose to do so, the city says it will activate the space with temporary improvements including turf and light vegetation.

One official tells KIMT that could happen as soon as this spring. From there, the city will seek community input as to what should come next at the property.

Rochester Projects Manager Josh Johnsen tells KIMT News 3 officials will want the space to address local priorities, which could include one issue city leaders have high on their list.

"We definitely want to incorporate the city priorities and community priorities in this site," Johnsen said. "That includes affordable housing, as well as potentially affordable ownership opportunities, and that could be in the form of condos."

Johnson says the city will take a "long term" approach in developing the property, with parcels as exceptional as the Riverfront Reimagined Site not coming along very often.