Rochester to Make Repairs to Parking Ramp 6

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is moving forward with repairs to parking ramp 6.

The downtown ramp was originally designed to include at least eight floors of affordable housing units, but structural issues have prevented construction of the units from moving forward.

City staff have now been authorized to begin taking bids from construction companies to make repairs to the ramp, including the sealing of cracks, waterproofing enhancements, and drainage corrections.

City Council Member Shaun Palmer says while these repairs are necessary, they won't impact the city's ability to build affordable housing units above the parking ramp, which has become much more complicated after construction.

"Nothing's impossible, but it would be cost prohibitive to add those eight to 10 stories," Palmer told KIMT News 3. "Originally when you're building it, to add to the footing, to add to the foundation, it's not as costly. But to go backwards and do that, and there's some other issues with stair towers and other issues, that makes it almost impossible for us to do."

City leaders stress that the ramp is safe for parking despite the structural issues. KIMT has also learned the City of Rochester has entered into litigation with at least one company involved in the building or design of the parking ramp.