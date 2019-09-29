Clear
Rochester to Implement Seasonal Parking

Seasonal parking requirements take effect on October first.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 2:18 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-You'll soon have to pay closer attention to where you park in Rochester. Seasonal parking requirements take effect next week, on October 1st.
The City of Rochester is implementing a seasonal parking requirements for city streets, to make snow removal easier as well as first responders getting to their destination.

“Many of our community members know that that created very narrow streets, difficulty maneuvering through roadways and what not,” said Rochester Communication coordinator Jenna Bowman.

The new rule will be in place between 2am-3pm, from starting October 1st till May 1st.

“On even calendar dates you would park on the even side of the street so the even side of house numbers on the odd calendar dates folks will park on the side of the street with odd number houses,” said Bowman.

This new rule doesn't apply to meter spaces and all other posted parking restriction signs still apply.

Weather is unpredictable, we could see snow in October. There's another reason the new ordinance is being implemented. It's against city ordinance to sweep your leaves into the street but sometimes leaves get into onto the storm drain. Having this ordinance will allow for street sweepers to clear the drains from debris, to prevent flooding and other damages. For vehicles that aren't on the right side of the road you could get a ticket or even towed.

