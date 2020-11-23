Rochester to Create Liquor License Fee Relief Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is creating a new program to help bars and restaurants with their liquor license fees.

City council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to direct city staff to create a liquor license fee relief program.

Local leaders acknowledge how much bars and restaurants have been impacted by the pandemic, as well as the governor's latest coronavirus restrictions, and would like to offer targeted relief.

"As these businesses have to go deeper, we need to go deeper as well to try to support them because, again, everything that's happening to them is not any of their choice, but they're the ones who are really taking the brunt of it," said council member Mark Bilderback.

City council members say they would like to have a program in place before the end of the year.