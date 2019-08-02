Rochester tire slasher sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Slashing tires results in more jail time for a Rochester man.

Rodolfo Maldonado, 61, was arrested in June after Rochester police were called to the 1300 block of 6th Street NW for a man wearing a Superman shirt slashing car tires with a knife. Officers say Maldonado refused to obey their commands and had to be repeatedly tased.

He pleaded guilty Friday to 4th degree damage to property and was sentenced to 90 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, with credit for 55 days already served.